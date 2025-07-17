Sharp China: Nvidia Can Sell H20 Chips to China Again; Trump Softening on China?; A Flurry of Xi Activity; Yang Hansen at NBA Summer League

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reports that Nvidia will soon be allowed to again sell its H20 chips in China. Topics include: A win-win deal for Nvidia and the PRC, whether this is the beginning of more rollbacks of existing chip controls as the PRC exerts leverage with rare earth export controls, and Jensen Huang emerging as a bridge between US and PRC leaders. From there: Reports that Trump may be softening his approach to US-China issues, Xi Jinping's busy schedule of public appearances, and checking in on the real estate sector as stimulus hopes are deferred in the wake of this week's readout from the Central Urban Work Conference. At the end: A question on BRICS and the SCO, signs to look for if there is a leadership change in Beijing, and notes from Las Vegas after Yang Hansen becomes one of the biggest stories of NBA Summer League.