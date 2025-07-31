Sharp China: July Politburo Meeting Takeaways and Trump’s Evolving Approach to China

Show Notes: On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with July’s Politburo meeting, including a date for the Fourth Plenum, more condemnations of “disorderly competition,” and signals that Party leadership remains confident despite the tumultuous year. From there: The U.S.-China meetings in Stockholm, the latest moves from Trump to moderate on chips and possibly Taiwan, and debating a spate of reports suggesting that Trump is working toward a deal and a meeting with Xi and adopting a softer approach to China.