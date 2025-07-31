Sinocism

Sinocism

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: July Politburo Meeting Takeaways and Trump’s Evolving Approach to China
2
Preview
0:00
-18:42

Sharp China: July Politburo Meeting Takeaways and Trump’s Evolving Approach to China

July’s Politburo Meeting, including a date for the Fourth Plenum, more condemnations of “disorderly competition,” and signals that party leadership remains confident despite the tumultuous year.
Bill Bishop
Jul 31, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Show Notes: On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with July’s Politburo meeting, including a date for the Fourth Plenum, more condemnations of “disorderly competition,” and signals that Party leadership remains confident despite the tumultuous year. From there: The U.S.-China meetings in Stockholm, the latest moves from Trump to moderate on chips and possibly Taiwan, and debating a spate of reports suggesting that Trump is working toward a deal and a meeting with Xi and adopting a softer approach to China.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Sinocism LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture