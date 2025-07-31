Show Notes: On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with July’s Politburo meeting, including a date for the Fourth Plenum, more condemnations of “disorderly competition,” and signals that Party leadership remains confident despite the tumultuous year. From there: The U.S.-China meetings in Stockholm, the latest moves from Trump to moderate on chips and possibly Taiwan, and debating a spate of reports suggesting that Trump is working toward a deal and a meeting with Xi and adopting a softer approach to China.
Sharp China: July Politburo Meeting Takeaways and Trump’s Evolving Approach to China
July’s Politburo Meeting, including a date for the Fourth Plenum, more condemnations of “disorderly competition,” and signals that party leadership remains confident despite the tumultuous year.
Jul 31, 2025
∙ Paid
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes