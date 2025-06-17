Sharp China: A US-China Trade Framework and Continuing Rare Earth Fun; The PRC and the War in Iran; Challenges in China's Car Industry

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill take stock of the US-China trade framework in the wake of last week’s negotiations in London. Topics include: US escalations that brought the PRC side back to the table, PRC rare earth leverage that forced a compromise but no additional export control concessions, and variables to watch as trade tensions continue. From there: A survey of the various implications for the PRC as Israel attacks Iran and Wang Yi condemns the violations of Iran’s sovereignty. At the end: The FT reports on struggles in the PRC auto industry, the politics of factory closures, another compelling data point undermining Xi rumors, and a Wall Street Journal story about new chip workarounds for PRC firms.