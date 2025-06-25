Sharp China: The PRC and the Past Two Weeks in Iran; Ten Speeches in Taiwan; London Framework Faltering?; All Eyes on the EU

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with PRC perspectives on the past two weeks of attacks on Iran. Topics include: dispelling notions that U.S. involvement was welcomed by the PRC, why regional stability in the Middle East is stressed in every PRC statement, and how Iran and other PRC partners may view China's inaction over the last few weeks. From there: President William Lai delivers the first of ten speeches on national unity in Taiwan, the PRC offers a blistering response, and it may be time to brace for a rocky summer. At the end: The London agreement between the U.S. and China is under duress, EU leaders sound increasingly hawkish as the EU-China summit looms, Trump gives TikTok its third extension, and Congressional testimony brings the PRC swimming scandal back to the spotlight.