Sharp China: Two Weeks of Nvidia Angst; Stocks and Real Estate; Warming Relations with India?; Labubu and Soft Power Exports

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a raft of news on Nvidia that came during the podcast’s vacation, including reports the company was summoned to meeting with the Cyberspace Administration of China, sources saying the same regulators have warned PRC companies against purchasing the H-20 chips, and news that the US is now granting licenses to sell H-20 chips to PRC companies in exchange for 15% of China chip revenue. Topics include: Jensen Huang’s successful lobbying, criticism of the 15% tax, questions about the motivation in Beijing, and thoughts on the near future in Washington. From there: Checking in with the real estate market and stock market as Beijing pledges more support for real estate and the SSE Index hits a 10-year high. At the end: Liu Jianchao is reportedly under investigation, Bao Fan has reportedly been released, India and China move to improve relations in the face of US tariffs, and an email about the Labubu phenomenon and PRC soft power exports.

Related Readings:

Rectifying the PV industry; Youth unemployment; Wang Yi in India; September 3 -- Sinocism

Beidaihe break over; New Xi books; Support for real estate; Liu Jianchao; PRC-India -- Sinocism

China Demands Companies to Halt Nvidia Chip Orders Over Security Concerns -- The Information

Nvidia's China prospects undimmed by Beijing's H20 worries -- Nikkei

DeepSeek’s next AI model delayed by attempt to use Chinese chips -- FT

Exclusive: Nvidia working on new AI chip for China that outperforms the H20, sources say -- Reuters

Exclusive: US embeds trackers in AI chip shipments to catch diversions to China, sources say -- Reuters

April Politburo Study Session on AI is bad news for Nvidia -- Sinocism

China’s Stock Rally Has the Makings of a Durable Bull Run -- Bloomberg

China Detains Senior Diplomat Who Aided U.S. Relations -- WSJ

High-profile Chinese dealmaker Bao Fan released from detention after two years, source says -- Reuters

Modi Hails ‘Friend’ Putin and Boosts China Ties in Tilt From US -- Bloomberg

At Wang meeting, China asked India not to deal with Taiwan. What Jaishankar said -- Hindustan Times

How These Little Elves Turned Into a Global Sensation -- NYT

The curious case of Labubu's Chinese identity -- Following the Yuan

