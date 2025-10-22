Sharp China: The Questions Swirling Around the Fourth Plenum; PLA Purges Made Official; The Latest on the Trade War and Nexperia

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with questions surrounding the Fourth Plenum as it continues in Beijing this week. Topics include: The Party’s messaging on past successes, a timeline for policy announcements in the days and weeks to come, steps the Party may take to address consumption with its next Five-Year Plan, and the full spectrum of possibilities surrounding Xi and his succession plans. From there: Reactions to the news of PLA purges that became official last week, including why some explanatory theories make more sense than others and why the upheaval is not necessarily a positive signal for Taiwan. At the end: More notes on the trade war with the U.S., the plot thickens with Nexperia and the Netherlands, a new website for Andrew’s writing, and an update on Yang Hansen in Portland.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player. Or listen to it in the app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Related Readings:

Fourth Plenum; PLA cases; US-China; Q3 GDP; US-Australia; Qin Gan…