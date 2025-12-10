Sharp China: Trump’s Plan to Sell Advanced Chips to China; U.S. Concessions Piling Up Amid a Push for 'Stability'; Macron and the EU Conundrum

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the news that the US is greenlighting the sale of Nvidia’s H200 chips to the PRC market. Topics include: Dubious claims in Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the news, searching for arguments in support of this policy change, the 25% of China revenue Nvidia will pay to the U.S. government, and waiting for Beijing’s response, including how many U.S. chips Chinese companies will be allowed to buy. From there: The U.S. halts plans to sanction the MSS and its contractors, Japan seeks more support from the U.S., and the dynamics of “stability” come into focus. At the end: The December Politburo meeting, Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China, an email about the West’s willingness to build, and ‘Zootopia 2’ becomes a sensation in China.

