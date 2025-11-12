Sharp China: US-China Follow-Through; New Xi Textbooks and a New Aircraft Carrier; A Wolf Warrior Greets Japan’s PM; More Setbacks for Nvidia

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the implementation of this month’s deal between the US and China, including a variety of early indications that both sides intend to follow through with commitments made in South Korea, the PRC’s clarification on its December 2024 export controls, and a report on the PRC implementing a VEU system for rare earth exports to the US. From there: A variety of news and notes including a new textbook on Xi Jinping Economic Thought, Xi’s visit to the Fujian aircraft carrier, a crackdown on improper asset seizures, and a flare-up with Japan’s new PM after her comments on Taiwan contingencies inspire caustic language from a PRC diplomat. At the end: A pair of reports highlight questions about the AI future in China and elsewhere, while the New York Times reports on transnational censorship of a film festival in New York City.

