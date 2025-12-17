Sharp China: Xi Jinping Thought on Domestic Demand; Political Economy vs. the Actual Economy; The Stories of the Year and Questions for 2026

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with takeaways from the Central Economic Work Conference, including the latest push to stimulate domestic demand, why consumption is intertwined with security, speculation surrounding Politburo member Ma Xingrui, and a reminder that many of the economic challenges facing China remain intertwined with politics. From there: More thoughts on the sale of H-200s to China, and a look back on the stories that dominated the podcast this year, including a TikTok saga that still hasn’t been resolved, the world tour of US-China negotiations, the PRC weathering the storm from the U.S., China’s ongoing economic struggles, omnipresent EU questions, the Xi rumor mill, and Xi succession plans.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player. Or listen to it in the app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Related Readings:

Expanding Domestic Demand is a Strategic Move; Weak November economic data; Jimmy Lai; Meta and China scam ads -- Sinocism

Central Economic Work Con…