Sharp China: The US-China Deal One Week Later: Why Short-Term Stability Is Likely, Costs and Benefits of Escalation, and More Adventures with Nvidia

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill break down the latest deal between the US and China, beginning with details from the White House over the weekend, why the PRC is likely happy with a tactical retreat and the new status quo, and why stability is likely at least through April. From there: Why the PRC was motivated to deal despite its goals of eliminating tariffs and export controls, clarity about American pain points, questions about Congress and what comes next, and the costs of China’s strategy for the past month. At the end: Reporting on a doomed push from Nvidia to sell Blackwell chips to China, new subsidies for China’s AI leaders, a potential Nexperia resolution, and questions the forthcoming fentanyl cooperation between the US and China.

Related Readings:

Outcomes of Trump-Xi meeting; No deal yet for Nvidia chips; Gaokao -- Sinocism

Xi at APEC; US-China deal; Rare earths; Nvidia thwarted by Trump officials; UK university censors over Xinjiang -- Sinocism

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Strikes Deal on Economic and Trade Relations with China -- The White House

Rare-Earth Magnet Startups Seal $1.4 Billion Deal With Trump Administration -- WSJ

Bringing Rare Earths Back -- Commonplace

Trump Says China Knows ‘Consequences’ of an Attack on Taiwan -- Bloomberg

President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping - Photos - The White House

Sinocism Live: Rush Doshi on the Trump-Xi meeting and US-China Relations -- Sinocism

Trump Officials Torpedoed Nvidia’s Push to Export AI Chips to China -- WSJ

Watch CNBC’s full interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent -- CNBC

China offers tech giants cheap power to boost domestic AI chips -- FT

Auto giants rally as China says it will consider exemptions for Nexperia chip exports -- CNBC

Trump Says Xi Will Help Fight Fentanyl. Will China Follow Through? -- WSJ

Thanks for listening.