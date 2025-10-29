Sharp China: A Basic Consensus on Arrangements to Address US-China Concerns; The New Five-Year Plan Sounds Familiar; Nexperia as an Object Lesson

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with the looming Trump-Xi meeting in Seoul, South Korea, and the “consensuses” agreed upon in Kuala Lampur this past weekend. Topics include: Treasury Scott Bessent’s comments indicate that the recent rare earth export controls could be delayed by a year, questions about what the U.S. might have conceded to secure that delay, talk of removing fentanyl tariffs, how Beijing sees the US in 2025, and a Trump visit to Beijing that may portend relative stability in the short term. At the end: Parsing the five-year plan and two stories about the Chinese economy, the scale of Europe’s Nexperia problem becomes clearer, and thoughts on the challenge facing Europe and the United States as they attempt to build secure supply chains in the years to come.

