Sharp China: A Maximalist Response to Japan's PM; More Bad Real Estate News; Leaked Warnings on Alibaba; Hasan Piker Touring China

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a week of escalating rhetoric in response to Japanese Prime Minister Sane Takaichi’s comments about a Taiwan contingency. Topics include: Memories of Senkakku Islands tensions in 2012, why protests in the streets are unlikely this time, possibilities to escalate and de-escalate from here, and possible PRC motivations for reacting so forcefully. From there: A new round of disappointing real estate data while Lou Jiwei predicts prolonged contraction, “phantom loans” at banks, and a rescue mission for the Shenzhou 21 crew at Tiangong space station. At the end: A leaked White House memo alleges Alibaba is cooperating with the PLA, Hasan Piker’s viral travels spawn thoughts on Western influencers touring China, and a BBC journalist is reportedly under investigation for espionage in Brussels.

