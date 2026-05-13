US President has arrived in Beijing. Vice President Han Zheng greeted him at the airport. We still know little about what may be achieved on this trip, but a few hours ago Trump posted he will be asking Xi to “open up” China, whatever that means:

The late addition of Huang, with a pickup at the refueling stop in Alaska, has sparked speculation that some sort of deal for sales of more Nvidia chips to China may be on the table. Like most of the speculation about this trip, we should find out soon.

The addition of Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, to the trip is interesting for any AI discussions. He issued the memo last month about “Adversarial Distillation of American AI Models”.

Earlier today we engaged in our own speculation about the visit when we recorded this week’s episode of Sharp China - 10 Questions and Modest Expectations With Trump in China to Meet Xi Jinping: