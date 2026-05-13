Sharp China: 10 Questions and Modest Expectations With Trump in China to Meet Xi Jinping

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill talk through 360 degrees of President Trump's trip to Beijing this week. Topics include: Jensen Huang hitching a ride in Alaska, general expectations for deliverables after limited leaks and hurried advance planning, Trump's reception in Beijing, and the limits of "upper hand" analysis. From there: A coterie of billionaire CEOs make the trip with Trump, a US Chamber of Commerce/Rhodium report warning about the PRC's industrial strategy, and Trump makes overtures about "opening" China. At the end: Questions on Taiwan arm sales and AI cooperation, the expected talks on Ezra Jin and Jimmy Lai, a trillion dollar investment report that went viral eight months later, Xi's calculus before a 21st Party Congress, the Iran question looming over the week's meetings, and big, fat hug speculation.

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Related Readings:

Trump China visit; China’s Next Generation Industrial Policy; Standardizing and developing AI agents; No more deflation?; Ding Xuexiang visits Huawei -- Sinocism

Jensen Huang hitching a ride -- Emily Goodin on X

A weakened Trump arrives at Xi’s court -- FT

Trump on Opening China -- Truth Social

Trump is taking more than a dozen U.S. executives to China. Jensen Huang isn’t one of them -- CNBC

China expanding its industrial dominance, warns US business group -- FT

China’s Next-Generation Industrial Policy -- Rhodium

Donald Trump demands Xi Jinping ‘open’ China to US business -- FT

Xi Is Poised to Press Trump on Arms Sales to Taiwan -- NYT

U.S. and China Pursue Guardrails to Stop AI Rivalry From Spiraling Into Crisis -- WSJ

Families of two Americans jailed in China urge Trump to seek their release -- Reuters

Jimmy Lai is not forgotten as Trump goes to China -- WaPo

US-China Relations Cannot Return to the Past, But Can Have a Better Future—On the Occasion of the China-US Heads of State Meeting—— - Guo Jiping -- People’s Daily (Sinocism Translation)

Is Trump About to Invite In the Biggest Predator in the World? -- NYT

Team Chyyyyyna -- Lara Trump on X

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