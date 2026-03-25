Sharp China: A Giant Mess with Super Micro; Completely Correct Xiong'an Progress; The PRC's Balancing Act on Iran; Manus, Apple and Router News

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with last week's indictment of Wally Liaw, the co-founder of Super Micro, and its implications for US chip policy. Topics include: Incredible details from the indictment, US enforcement options, and bipartisan calls for government action on Nvidia exports to China and Southeast Asia. Then: Xi takes three Standing Committee members and three other Politburo members to inspect the progress at Xiong'an, signaling continued commitment to the "new area" 60 miles south of Beijing. At the end: Reports that the US visit to China is delayed indefinitely, the PRC's delicate diplomatic calculus as the Iran war continues, and tech news on Manus, Apple, OpenClaw, and an FCC ban on routers.