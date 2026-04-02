Sharp China: The U.S., China and Iran; A PRC-Pakistan Peace Plan; KMT Chair Set to Visit China; Huawei, Manus and ZXMOTO

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with thoughts on China's response to the war in Iran, including a peace plan co-authored with Pakistan, why the PRC is not necessarily interested in global leadership, how China sees a deepening U.S. rift with NATO countries, and President Trump's visit to Beijing rescheduled for May 14th. From there: Context for the KMT Chair's visit to China later this month, reactions to a Reuters report on Huawei's latest AI chips, while the Financial Times reports that both Manus co-founders have been banned from leaving China. At the end: ZXMOTO steals the show at the World Superbike Championship and Zhang Xue introduces himself to the world.

You can listen to the podcast in the app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Or click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

To subscribe to Sinocism, click here.

To subscribe to Stratechery, click here.

And if you enjoy this podcast please share it far and wide:

Share

Related Readings:

China-Pakistan Iran peace initiative; PBoC monetary committee meeting; US-China; ZXMOTO; Taxes wanted -- Sinocism

KMT Chairwoman to visit China; Li Qiang on Xiong’an; March Politburo meeting; Beijing bans drones; WDO, SAMR on involution -- Sinocism

China, Pakistan Issue Joint Call for Peace, Reopening Hormuz -- Bloomberg

A brief history of China’s X-point plans for the Middle East -- China-Mena Newsletter

Will China be the real winner from the Iran war? -- The Economist

A blueprint for Chinese global leadership -- Financial Times

Secret Codes and Yuan Fees Get Ships Through Iran’s Hormuz Tollbooth -- Bloomberg

Chinese analysis on the war in Iran -- China Mena Newsletter

Trump plans May visit to China for talks with Xi after Iran war delay -- Reuters

Trump-Xi summit: US trade chief casts doubt on pre-meeting Beijing visit -- SCMP

Taiwan’s opposition leader to visit China next month, ahead of Trump -- Reuters

Exclusive: Huawei’s new AI chip finds favour with ByteDance, Alibaba which plan to place orders, sources say -- Reuters

China reviews $2bn Manus sale to Meta as founders barred from leaving country -- Financial Times

Chinese startup ZXMOTO wins big at superbike championship -- China Daily

From Repair Shop to World Podium: Chinese Biker Goes Viral After Historic Win -- Sixth Tone

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the “listen on” button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Thanks for listening.