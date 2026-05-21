Sharp China: Constructing US-China Stability; Trump's Taiwan Comments and More Summit Takeaways; Putin in China

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill parse the messaging from both sides of last week's US-China summit in Beijing. Topics include: What the PRC means by "a constructive relationship of strategic stability," why the US side adopted the framing as well, a relative absence of tangible deliverables, and why "a calculated stalling tactic from both sides designed to manage risk" may be a more accurate rendering of the status quo. From there: Trump's various comments on Taiwan spark concern and questions, plus notes on Rubio, Ratner, an indictment of Chinese shipping magnates, and an Iran ceasefire Xi calls "imperative." At the end: Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing, questions for the EU, and more bad news for Nvidia in China.