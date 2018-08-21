Good morning...I am still in near delirium from jet lag and so the lead is from reporting this AM by Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan of Axios on Trump's views of the trade conflict with China--Axios AM - Trump sees a war he can win:

With China’s economy cooling, President Trump and his aides are emboldened on the hardline tariffs strategy that they increasingly believe is jamming President Xi Jinping, officials tell Jonathan Swan and me...

Based on news reports out of China.., some administration officials believe Trump is winning his fight with Beijing.

"They're shaken up," one senior official told us.

Sources who have spoken to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow marvel that the famous free-trader is an unapologetic "China hawk" (although he has been confrontational with China going back to his CNBC days).

A senior administration official said: "The president is all-in, 100 percent on China."

After an administration negotiating trip to China, there was internal speculation that there m…