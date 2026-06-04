It is another quiet day, and Xi is now out of sight for nine days. The Lao General Secretary is now in Beijing so I assume they will meet Friday. Rumors that Xi is going to North Korea continue, but now I am hearing his trip may have been delayed. We will know when we know…

Earlier today I published this week’s episode of Sharp China. It is our monthly free episode, so if you like it please share with friends and colleagues. From the show notes for Seizing the Commanding Heights; Decoding Shangri-La Dialogue; Europe Moots Trade Policy; The PRC Expels a New York Times Journalist: