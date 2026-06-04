Ukraine; MOFCOM reacts to US chip loophole closure and new tariffs; PRC bans four New Zealand lawmakers; Wang Yi meets a candidate for UN General Secretary
It is another quiet day, and Xi is now out of sight for nine days. The Lao General Secretary is now in Beijing so I assume they will meet Friday. Rumors that Xi is going to North Korea continue, but now I am hearing his trip may have been delayed. We will know when we know…
Earlier today I published this week’s episode of Sharp China. It is our monthly free episode, so if you like it please share with friends and colleagues. From the show notes for Seizing the Commanding Heights; Decoding Shangri-La Dialogue; Europe Moots Trade Policy; The PRC Expels a New York Times Journalist:
On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with Xi Jinping's call to seize the commanding heights of science, technology, and industry across six industries of the future, as well as the State Council's move to release a 34-article law that will implicate domestic firms, foreign businesses and potentially foreign governments, as well as PRC financial institutions and individual investors. From there: Reactions to Sec…