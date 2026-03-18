Today’s top items:

1. US-China - President Trump said Tuesday that his meeting with Xi may now take place in five or six weeks, and that the Chinese are “fine with it”. He was originally scheduled to arrive in China two weeks from today, so that would mean the meeting may happen sometime after April 20.

Earlier today I had a fascinating conversation with Demetri Sevastopulo, US-China correspondent for the Financial Times. We discussed US-China relations, now and in Trump’s first term, when he was Washington Bureau Chief for the FT, Trump’s delayed China trip and why it may be delayed longer than 5-6 weeks, Taiwan, and the visit later this week to Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi.

Demetri pointed out that the Chinese may be unwilling to commit to a new date for the Trump-Xi meeting until the war is over, as if it is ongoing the risk of another delay would not be low.

2. PRC-Vietnam - Wang Yi led a delegation with Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of De…