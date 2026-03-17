Sinocism live on US-China relations with the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo

This a recording of a March 17 live conversation I had with Demetri Sevastopulo, US-China correspondent for the Financial Times. You can read all his recent FT stories here, and subscribe to him on Substack @ Demetri Sevastopulo

We had a fascinating conversation about US-China relations, now and in Trump’s first term, when he was Washington Bureau Chief, for the FT, Trump’s delayed China trip and why it may be delayed longer than 5-6 weeks, Taiwan, and the visit later this week to Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi.

Thank you to Demetri and everyone who tuned in live, and please do subscribe to him on Substack @ Demetri Sevastopulo