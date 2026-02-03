Thank you Inês Carrières, LeftieProf, scott murphy, Andrew Polk, Dan Houghton, and many others for tuning into my live video with Tara Palmeri!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
LIVE with Bill Bishop: The world order is shifting — and China is moving fast to shape it.
A recording from Bill Bishop and Tara Palmeri's live video
Feb 03, 2026
Sinocism Live
Bill Bishop, author of the Sinocism newsletter, chats with experts from around the world to help us all get smarter about China. Topics discussed include politics, foreign relations, business, finance, culture, history and markets. It started as a podcast but is now video too.
Nearly 400,000 investors, policymakers, executives, analysts, diplomats, journalists, scholars and others read Sinocism for valuable insights into China.Bill Bishop, author of the Sinocism newsletter, chats with experts from around the world to help us all get smarter about China. Topics discussed include politics, foreign relations, business, finance, culture, history and markets. It started as a podcast but is now video too. Nearly 400,000 investors, policymakers, executives, analysts, diplomats, journalists, scholars and others read Sinocism for valuable insights into China.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tara Palmeri
Writes The Red Letter Subscribe
Recent Episodes