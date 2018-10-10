I am on the hunt fo happy news but am having a hard time finding any. Some of the big issues today include:

The US Treasury will expand review of foreign investments into US companies, with China of course as the focus;

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the value of the RMB is part of trade discussions. The US should be careful what it wishes for, an unmanaged RMB would probably be a lot lower against the USD;

The US Congressional-Executive Commission on China issued its 2018 Annual Report;

The Xinjiang legislature issued revised rules "legalizing" re-education camps;

Today is National Day in Taiwan and President Tsai's speech is worth a read;

Bloomberg is doubling down on its hardware hack story as Apple CEO Tim Cook visits China.

For readers in DC there are two interesting events tomorrow, Thursday October 11: