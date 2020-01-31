What an awful week, and the news is not getting better.

The official number of cases of the Wuhan virus has already surpassed the total number of SARS cases. WHO has declared a global emergency, airlines and many countries are cutting travel links to China, the Trump administration just declared a public health emergency, is suspending entry of foreign nationals who have been in China within the last 14 days, will require any U.S. citizens returning from the center of the outbreak in China to be quarantined for two weeks, and according to Politico:

is planning to evacuate additional Americans next week from the region of China at the center of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, and officials are considering a mandatory order for all U.S. citizens there to leave, two officials told POLITICO.

Do not be surprised if just about any country that has the capabilities pursues similar policies. These travel suspensions will not be unwound quickly, and I would be surprised if we are back to any kin…