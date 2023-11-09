Apologies, today’s newsletter is late and light on commentary. I had a visit to the eye doctor today and could not look at a computer screen for almost five hours. All is ok, everything should be back to normal Thursday. Thanks for your patience.

In addition to the regular newsletter tomorrow I will also be sending you a report on the decade of reform since the Third plenum of the 18th Party Congress that convened 10 years ago.

Earlier today I published this week’s episode of the Sharp China podcast. We talked a lot about Xi’s upcoming visit to APEC and US-China relations. You can listen to it here.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight: