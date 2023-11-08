Show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with Xi Jinping’s trip to San Francisco and a likely meeting with President Biden next week. Topics include: A planned dinner with business leaders, why the PRC hasn’t yet confirmed the trip, modest goals for both sides, more ambitious concessions China and the US may seek. From there: Janet Yellen’s column in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal offers one calculation for foreign capital flight, and why changes at the as yet unscheduled Third Plenum may not allay investor anxiety. At the end: The detention of Zhang Hongli, a.k.a. Lee Zhang, in what appears to be another corruption investigation, warming relations between the PRC and Australia, and the pandas in Washington D.C. prepare for a long flight.

