Xi chaired a propaganda thought work conference on 8.21-22. Wang Huning presided over the meeting, Minister of Propaganda Huang Kunming gave the summing up speech.

Xi was quoted as saying that "practice proves that the Party Center's propaganda thought work decisions and plans are absolutely correct, the numerous cadres on the battlefront of propaganda thought work are totally reliable 实践证明，党中央关于宣传思想工作的决策部署是完全正确的，宣传思想战线广大干部是完全值得信赖的.”

The fact that Xi said that may indicate that whatever criticism there was about the propaganda strategy and Wang Huning has now been completely rejected. If that is case whose head(s) may roll?

I reached out to Chris Johnson, Freeman Chair at CSIS and Sinocism subscriber, for his reaction: