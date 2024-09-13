Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi inspects Lanzhou, convenses symposium on the Yellow River Basin - Xi Jinping presided over a symposium on September 12, 2024, in Lanzhou, focusing on the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin. Xi “emphasized that all regions and departments should earnestly implement the CPC Central Committee's deployment and major measures for economic work, focus on the economic work at the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter, and strive to achieve the annual economic and social development goals 努力完成全年经济社会发展目标任务.” The Third Plenum Communique stated that “we must remain firmly committed to accomplishing the goals for this year's economic and social development 坚定不移实现全年经济社会发展目标” so is this perhaps a recognition that 5% GDP growth may be a stretch?

Xi also emphasized using comprehensive reform to drive ecological protection and development; called for improving large-scale ecological protection, water resource manag…