Earlier today I published this week’s episode of the Sharp China podcast. We spent a lot of time discussing the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC). From the show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with thoughts on the readout from the Central Economic Work Conference, including the emphasis on "progress" alongside stability, high-quality development and high-level security, PRC attempts at brand management, and where infrastructure investment might be going. From there: More water cannons, more controversy, and the same concerns as problems persist between the Chinese Coast Guard and the Philippines in the South China Sea. At the end: Frustrations with the hawk-dove spectrum, Henry Kissinger's complicated legacy, and questions about flights to China, academic engagement, and good Chinese TV dramas.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight: