Sharp China: The Central Economic Work Conference; More Friction with the Philippines; Hawks and Doves and Kissinger
Sharp China: The Central Economic Work Conference; More Friction with the Philippines; Hawks and Doves and Kissinger
Bill Bishop
Dec 13, 2023
Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

Show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with thoughts on the readout from the Central Economic Work Conference, including the emphasis on "progress" alongside stability, high-quality development and high-level security, PRC attempts at brand management,  and where infrastructure investment might be going. From there: More water cannons, more controversy, and the same concerns as problems persist between the Chinese Coast Guard and the Philippines in the South China Sea. At the end: Frustrations with the hawk-dove spectrum, Henry Kissinger's complicated legacy, and questions about flights to China, academic engagement, and good Chinese TV dramas.

Sharp China Podcast

Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.

Bill Bishop

