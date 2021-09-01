Xi Party School speech; John Kerry and Wang Yi have a video chat; 6th Plenum; Spavor and Kovrig
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Xi makes annual address to Fall Party School training session
Kerry flies to Tianjin, Wang Yi meets him over video link
Ambassador Qin Gang’s speech
More on the Li Guangman post and the 6th Plenum
New school year starts
War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea and patriotic education
More official details on Spavor and Kovrig cases
Official labor unions are OK, labor activism is not
