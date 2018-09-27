Xi supports SOEs and private firms, Self-reliance; Trump-Xi bromance broken?; Allegations of PRC meddling in US elections; quest for EV dominance; Xinjiang
Apologies for the late newsletter, like much of America I have been riveted by the Kavanaugh-Ford hearings.
Today's important China-related developments include:
On the third day of his Dongbei tour Xi stressed the importance of and support for both SOEs and private enterprises;
President Trump has said he and Xi may not be friends anymore;
Trump's charges of Chinese interference in US elections look to be part of the rollout of a broader public campaign against Chinese activities that target US interests;
China's role as key supplier in American's opioid crisis is getting more media and Congressional attention;
The propaganda system is pushing the “six stabilities” – employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, investment, expectations (六稳 – 就业，金融，外贸，外资，投资，预期) – to stabilize society in the face of the trade war.
Yesterday's "Essential Eight" included the Global Times story New CPC rules to expel members who express support for bourgeois liberalization online. I should have noted…