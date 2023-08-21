Xi to South Africa; Disappointing rate cut; Another CIA spy; Central Science and Technology Commission meets
Summary of today’s top items:
Xi Jinping to South Africa - Xi should be arriving any time now in South Africa for the BRICS summit and a state visit. Official media have reported on Xi’s activities and utterances since the end of the Beidaihe break, but so far there have been no videos or photos of him since early August, which seems a bit strange. But no doubt we will be seeing plenty of Xi starting with the Tuesday welcome ceremony. South Africa is the only announced stop in Africa for Xi this trip.
Governance lessons in Africa - Axios and the Danish newspaper Politiken have a timely report on political training at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania. Does Xi Jinping Thought have global relevance?
More financial support for the real economy promised - So says a readout from a meeting between the PBoC, the CSRC and the National Financial Regulatory Commission. But an expected rate cut did not happen Monday, as the PBoC left the five-year loan prime rate was left a…