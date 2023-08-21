Xi Jinping to South Africa - Xi should be arriving any time now in South Africa for the BRICS summit and a state visit. Official media have reported on Xi’s activities and utterances since the end of the Beidaihe break, but so far there have been no videos or photos of him since early August, which seems a bit strange. But no doubt we will be seeing plenty of Xi starting with the Tuesday welcome ceremony. South Africa is the only announced stop in Africa for Xi this trip.