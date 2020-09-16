The top story on the Wednesday CCTV Evening News is a report about Xi issuing “important instructions” on the new "关于加强新时代民营经济统战工作的意见 Opinion on Strengthening the United Front Work of the Private Economy in the New Era". Xi's instructions were issued ahead of today's National Private Economy United Front Work Conference 全国民营经济统战工作会议.

This follows the release yesterday by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party of the《关于加强新时代民营经济统战工作的意见 Opinion on Strengthening the United Front Work of the Private Economy in the New Era》that calls for improving Party control over private enterprise and entrepreneurs through United Front Work “so as to better focus the wisdom and strengthen of the private businesspeople on the goal and mission to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

As I wrote in the Tuesday newsletter, among many other things the Opinion said that the Party aims to “build a backbone team of private businesspeople that is dependable an…