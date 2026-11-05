“The Chinese are very realistic that a new president might be very different (from Trump),” said Shen Weizhong, a former Chinese Foreign Ministry official.



“But if we can have two more years of stability, that’s already a good thing for China ... The more time we have, the better prepared we might be towards a final showdown on Taiwan or maybe another trade war,” added Shen, who now works for Beijing-based think tank Global Governance Institution - via Reuters.

Thank you Mr. Shen for highlighting the “strategic stalemate” phase of the PRC approach to its protracted war with the US.

Today’s top items:

1. Li Xi on the Plenum Resolution - As expected, Li Xi, Standing Committee member, CCDI head and deputy head of the Fifth Plenum Resolution drafting group has an article in the Thursday edition of People’s Daily, following articles Tuesday and Wednesday by Wang Huning and Cai Qi, the other two deputy drafting heads. Li’s article, translated here, is titled “Resolutely Following the Anti-Corruption Path with Chinese Characteristics 坚定走好中国特色反腐败之路”. He reminds everyone that the Party has had a lot of corrupt elements:

(2) Uphold no forbidden zones, full coverage, and zero tolerance, and resolutely remove every corrupt element. With the courage of “scraping poison from the bone” and “a warrior cutting off his own wrist”, the Party resolutely investigated and punished corrupt elements including Zhou Yongkang, Bo Xilai, Guo Boxiong, Xu Caihou, Sun Zhengcai, Ma Xingrui, Zhang Youxia, He Weidong, and Ling Jihua. It seriously investigated such problems as collusion between political and business interests; resolutely addressed corruption in fields where power, funds, and resources are concentrated, including finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure construction; insisted on investigating bribe-taking and bribe-giving together; deeply punished new and concealed forms of corruption; and continuously carried out Operation Sky Net, never allowing corrupt elements to remain beyond the reach of justice. From the 18th CPC National Congress through September 2026, discipline-inspection and supervision organs nationwide opened 8.105 million cases and disciplined 7.922 million people, including 963 centrally managed officials. This fully demonstrates our Party’s tenacious will and steadfast resolve to oppose every instance of corruption, punish every corrupt official, and eliminate wrongdoing to the end. （二）坚持无禁区、全覆盖、零容忍，坚决清除一切腐败分子。以刮骨疗毒、壮士断腕的勇气，坚决查处周永康、薄熙来、郭伯雄、徐才厚、孙政才、马兴瑞、张又侠、何卫东、令计划等腐败分子，严肃查处政商勾连等问题，坚决整治金融、国企、能源、医药和基建工程等权力集中、资金密集、资源富集领域的腐败，坚持受贿行贿一起查，深入惩治新型腐败和隐性腐败，持续开展“天网行动”，决不让腐败分子逍遥法外。党的十八大以来，截至2026年9月，全国纪检监察机关共立案810.5万件，处分792.2万人，其中处分中管干部963人，充分彰显了我们党有腐必反、有贪必肃、除恶务尽的顽强意志和坚韧定力。

2. China Media Group studies spirit of the Plenum - The China Media Group Party Leadership Group met to study the Plenum Resolution. The official readout gives a view into external propaganda priorities:

The meeting called for actively carrying out external promotion of the plenum’s spirit and telling the Communist Party of China’s story well. CMG must fully leverage its advantages in overseas communication, innovate its discourse system and forms of expression, fully present to the international community the great achievements and valuable experience of full and rigorous Party self-governance in the new era, and introduce the strategic tasks and major measures involved in ‘Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance.’ It must carefully plan topics, proactively set the agenda, actively guide discussion, and excel at using comparisons across ancient and modern times and between China and the West to profoundly reveal the characteristics and strengths of China’s path of combating corruption. It must improve its overseas distribution capacity and its ability to conduct on-the-spot “disinfection,” produce a group of external propaganda products grounded in facts, viewpoints and data, and counter attacks and smears by the United States and the West. It must deepen “media diplomacy,” organize a series of media activities in light of the concerns of audiences in target countries, further present the positive image of the Communist Party of China, and effectively strengthen the international community’s understanding and recognition of the Party.



会议要求，要积极主动开展全会精神对外宣介，讲好中国共产党的故事。要充分发挥总台海外传播优势，创新话语体系和表达方式，向国际社会充分展现新时代全面从严治党的伟大成就和宝贵经验，介绍持之以恒推进全面从严治党的战略任务和重大举措。要精心策划选题，主动设置议题，积极引导话题，善于在古今中西的对比中，深刻揭示中国特色反腐败之路的特点和优势。要提高海外投送能力、就地“消毒”能力，推出一批有事实、有观点、有数据的外宣产品，反制美西方攻击抹黑。要深化“媒体外交”，结合对象国受众关切，举办一系列媒体活动，进一步展示中国共产党良好形象，切实增强国际社会的认知认同。

3. Jensen Huang’s Alice Huang problem - Three Republican Congressmen have sent a letter to the Nvidia CEO “requesting that he appear before their committees for a joint, closed-door briefing on Huang’s interactions with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, a publicly reported People’s Republic of China (PRC) intelligence asset, and NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage.”

We had a long discussion of Nvidia’s Megaspeed mess and the likely problems the new Congress will pose for Nvidia on this week’s episode of Sharp China.