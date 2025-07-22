Sinocism

Sinocism

Previewing the EU-China Summit with Finbarr Bermingham

A recording from Bill Bishop's live video with Finbarr Berningham
Bill Bishop
and
Finbarr Bermingham
Jul 22, 2025
Transcript

On July 22nd I spoke with Finbarr Bermingham, Brussels-based senior correspondent for the South China Morning Post whose beat includes EU-China relations. He has been on a roll with scoops about EU-China relations, including China tells EU it does not want to see Russia lose its war in Ukraine earlier this month.

He explains what to expect from the EU-China summit that convenes July 24th, and how EU-China relations have deteriorated over the past several months.

Apologies, we had some technical difficulties at the start and briefly again a few minutes in.

He is active on Substack Notes at

Finbarr Bermingham

