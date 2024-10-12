Playback speed
Substack Election Dialogues: China and the US election

A recording from Sinocism's live discussion with Chris Johnson
Bill Bishop
Oct 12, 2024
Transcript

Thanks to everyone who tuned in live to my Friday discussion with

Christopher Johnson
on China and the US election. Our talk was part of the ongoing Substack Election Dialogues.

Chris is President and CEO of China Strategies Group. He served for nearly two decades in the United States Government’s intelligence and foreign affairs communities. In addition to his work advising multinational corporations on their business and commercial strategies in China and greater East Asia, his insights on the Chinese leadership and on Beijing’s economic, commercial, foreign and security policies are regularly sought by senior Administration, Congressional, military, and foreign government officials. Chris also serves as a Senior Fellow on Chinese Politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis.

The live videos are first available in the Substack app, and that is also where you can find me most days on Notes and in the Sinocism chat:

I hope you enjoy this discussion, let me know if you think I should do more.

Thanks

Sinocism
Sinocism Podcast
A podcast from Bill Bishop, author of the Sinocism newsletter, in which we talk to experts from around the world to help us all get smarter about China. Topics discussed include politics, foreign relations, business, finance, culture, history and markets.
Nearly 100,000 investors, policymakers, executives, analysts, diplomats, journalists, scholars and others read Sinocism for valuable insights into China.
Bill Bishop
