Sinocism Live: The UK-China spy scandal and UK-China relations with Charles Parton

A recording from Bill Bishop's chat with Charles Parton
Bill Bishop
Oct 14, 2025
This is a recording of my October 14, 2025 conversation with Charles Parton about the recent UK-China spy case and UK-China relations in general.

Charles Parton OBE is the Chief Advisor to the China Observatory at the

Council on Geostrategy
. He spent 22 years of his 37 year diplomatic career working in or on China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. In his final posting he was seconded to the EU Delegation in Beijing, where, as First Counsellor until late 2016, he focussed on Chinese politics and internal developments, and advised the EU and Member States on how China’s politics might affect their interests.

You can follow Charlie on Substack @

Charles Parton
.

Thanks to everyone who watched our chat live.

