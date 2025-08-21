Xi Jinping is now in Tibet. He led a delegation of officials, including Standing Committee members Wang Huning and Cai Qi and PLA General and Central Military Commission member Zhang Shengmin, among others, to Lhasa for celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region. This is his second trip to Tibet since 2021.

So my question - Is there some sort of Tibet-related meeting about to convene, or an inspection tour of the region, or is it just for this anniversary? - from the Tuesday newsletter about this long Xinhua piece “格桑花开映山河 团结奋进新征程——以习近平同志为核心的党中央情系雪域儿女擘画西藏发展纪实-新华网 (A record of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core caring for the people of the Snowy Plateau and planning Xizang’s development)” was in the ballpark.

Xi’s visit to Lhasa, altitude 3,656 meters (11,990 ft), should put to rest any rumors about his health, as it would be risky for 72 year-old man with serious health issues to spend time at that altitude.

The August 21 People’s Daily front page is all Xi in Tibet:

Earlier today I published this week’s episode of Sharp China - Two Weeks of Nvidia Angst; Stocks and Real Estate; Warming Relations with India?; Labubu and Soft Power Exports. From the show notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a raft of news on Nvidia that came during the podcast’s vacation, including reports the company was summoned to meeting with the Cyberspace Administration of China, sources saying the same regulators have warned PRC companies against purchasing the H-20 chips, and news that the US is now granting licenses to sell H-20 chips to PRC companies in exchange for 15% of China chip revenue. Topics include: Jensen Huang’s successful lobbying, criticism of the 15% tax, questions about the motivation in Beijing, and thoughts on the near future in Washington. From there: Checking in with the real estate market and stock market as Beijing pledges more support for real estate and the SSE Index hits a 10-year high. At the end: Liu Jianchao is reportedly under investigation, Bao Fan has reportedly been released, India and China move to improve relations in the face of US tariffs, and an email about the Labubu phenomenon and PRC soft power exports.

You can listen to it here.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight: