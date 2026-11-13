Live with Bill Bishop and Hamish McKenzie on his new book How to Save the Media

Thanks everyone who joined live earlier today, Friday the 13th.

This was not a China-focused discussion, but if you are interested in the future of the media and/or Substack you should find it interesting.

Thanks Hamish McKenzie for co-founding Substack, our home, and for writing the excellent How to Save the Media, which you can buy here.

Sinocism Live has been on hiatus. I am working on bringing it back with a more regular cadence, and this chat reminded me that these discussions can be quite fun.