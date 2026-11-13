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Live with Bill Bishop and Hamish McKenzie on his new book How to Save the Media

Bill and Hamish chat about his new book, and Substack
Bill Bishop and Hamish McKenzie

Thanks everyone who joined live earlier today, Friday the 13th.

This was not a China-focused discussion, but if you are interested in the future of the media and/or Substack you should find it interesting.

Thanks Hamish McKenzie for co-founding Substack, our home, and for writing the excellent How to Save the Media, which you can buy here.

Sinocism Live has been on hiatus. I am working on bringing it back with a more regular cadence, and this chat reminded me that these discussions can be quite fun.

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