Sharp China: The 'Raising a Lobster' Frenzy; Iran and US-China as Trump's Visit Looms; Two Sessions Takeaways

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the frenzy surrounding OpenClaw in China, including Beijing's response, security concerns, liability questions, an object lesson in the Chinese market, and why Tencent looks like a potential winner as regulatory issues are sorted in the months to come. From there: Reports that Beijing is unhappy with the limited preparation in advance of Trump's visit to China, news that pieces of the THAAD system have been relocated from South Korea to the Middle East, Trump's promised gift to China at the Strait of Hormuz, and fentanyl tension as March 31st looms. At the end: Reactions to the Two Sessions, why the "Iron Rooster" budgeting approach is consistent with the past few years of planning, missing PLA generals, and Sharp China Sports news as BYD mulls an entry to F1 and Lewis Hamilton tours China.