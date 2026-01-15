Sharp China: What’s at Stake for China in Iran; Canada's PM in Beijing; Notes on Chips, Apps, and Drones

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the instability in Iran, including thoughts on Trump's Truth Social post threatening 25% tariffs on Iran trade partners, why that threat is unlikely to materialize as additional US tariffs on Chinese goods, and the PRC's concerns about oil access, investments, and regional stability as the situation continues to evolve in Tehran. From there: Chinese refiners eye Canadian crude oil, Prime Minister Mark Carney visits Beijing and seeks Canadian export markets beyond the US, and a China Daily editorial celebrates the opportunity and urges the Canadians to the root causes of previous setbacks in bilateral relations. At the end: The "Are You Dead?" app dominates Apple's App Store in China, new regulations and new reporting on the H200 saga, the US updates its Chinese drone policy, and the CCDI highlights another possible area of US-China convergence.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player. Or listen to it …