Sharp China: Canada and the New World Order; Second Order Questions for the US and EU; More Big Names Purged from the PLA?

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to a new “strategic partnership” between China and Canada, including thoughts on fissures in the West that are a win for China, Prime Minister Carney’s “new world order” comments, U.S. rhetoric that created the conditions for a thaw and why this direction could be a decision Canadians come to regret. From there: The UK and countries in the EU consider a thaw of their own, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer headed to Beijing, the “mega embassy” approved in London, and America pushing for concessions on Greenland. At the end: Thoughts on the latest rumors surrounding Zhang Youxia and the stunning scale of PLA purges to date, a congressman accuses Nvidia of astroturfing opposition to chip legislation, and the CBA becomes embroiled in the latest gambling indictment from the FBI.

Click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player. Or listen to it in the app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Related Readings:

Meeting for senior officials on Fou…