Sharp China: Canada and the New World Order; Second Order Questions for the US and EU; More Big Names Purged from the PLA?
Bill Bishop
Jan 22, 2026
Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to a new “strategic partnership” between China and Canada, including thoughts on fissures in the West that are a win for China, Prime Minister Carney’s “new world order” comments, U.S. rhetoric that created the conditions for a thaw and why this direction could be a decision Canadians come to regret. From there: The UK and countries in the EU consider a thaw of their own, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer headed to Beijing, the “mega embassy” approved in London, and America pushing for concessions on Greenland. At the end: Thoughts on the latest rumors surrounding Zhang Youxia and the stunning scale of PLA purges to date, a congressman accuses Nvidia of astroturfing opposition to chip legislation, and the CBA becomes embroiled in the latest gambling indictment from the FBI.

