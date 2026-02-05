Sharp China: The PLA Purges One Week Later; World Leaders Flock to Beijing; A Trump-Xi Phone Call; Panama Canal Resolution?

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with follow-up thoughts on the purges at the top of the PLA, including reactions to a New York Times piece on Xi’s “paranoia,” answers that have yet to materialize, He Weidong suicide rumors, and various theories on what any this might signal. From there: Keir Starmer’s trip to Beijing, caution before drawing too many conclusions from the recent steps from Canada and the U.K., and a flurry of stories about Xi's ambitions for the RMB as a global reserve currency. At the end: Parsing the readouts from a surprise Trump-Xi call Wednesday, why Taiwan arms sales may have been at issue, the U.S. gets serious about critical minerals, Panama deals a blow to China, and Nvidia’s H200 adventures head to the State Department.

Related Readings:

Uruguay President in China; Document No. 1; Development of future industries; Building a financial power; Fighting deflation; Zhang Youxia; 2026 GDP -- Sinocism

Xi meets Starmer; Services consumption work plan; Soccer corruption; Nvidia and China -- Sinocism

Ruptures in China’s Leadership Could Be Due to Paranoia and Power Plays -- NYT

China’s Xi, Now Alone Atop His Military, Is the Sole Voice in Tackling Taiwan -- WSJ

The Unsettling Implications of Xi’s Military Purge -- Foreign Affairs

Xi the Destroyer -- Foreign Affairs

The Scorpion and the Frogs -- Sharp Text

LIVE with Bill Bishop: The world order is shifting — and China is moving fast to shape it. -- Sinocism

Been spendin’ most their lives livin’ in the free trade paradise -- China Articles

Follow the Path of Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics and Build a Strong Financial Nation -- Quishi

Xi speaks with Putin and then Trump; Us convenes critical minerals meeting; H200 sales in limbo; Document No.1 explained - Sinocism

Trump, Xi Hold Call as China Warns on Taiwan Arms Sales -- Bloomberg

Taiwan launches firepower hub with US as Beijing steps up military pressure -- SCMP

Trump to Launch $12 Billion Critical Mineral Stockpile to Blunt Reliance on China -- Bloomberg

China Loses a Foothold in Panama -- WSJ

China Warns Panama of ‘Heavy Price’ on Court Ruling on Ports -- Bloomberg

Nvidia AI chip sales to China stalled by US security review -- FT

