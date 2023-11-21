Sharp China: Xi-Biden at APEC; Xi’s Message to the Business Community; Another ‘Dictator’ Comment; Eyes on Taiwan’s Presidential Election

Show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill look back at a week of news from San Francisco. Topics include: A "tactical stabilization" in the US-China relationship, world leaders comparing cars, concessions from the US and a PRC commitment on fentanyl, whether China would prefer Biden or Trump in 2024, and what else was achieved on both sides of the Biden-Xi meeting last week. From there: Xi’s message to the business community (and why some foreign investors were hoping for more), President Biden doubles down on his “dictator” assessment, and possible implications for the next few months after last week’s alliance between minority parties in Taiwan did not even make it through the weekend. At the end: a question about translators, Xi beams when presented with a Warriors jersey, and promising news for panda lovers in the United States.

