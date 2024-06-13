Sinocism
Sharp China: The EU Increases EV Tariffs; US teachers Attacked in Jilin City; Xi Searches for Unicorns; A Question About Corruption
Bill Bishop
Jun 13, 2024
On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with Wednesday's announcement that the EU will increase tariffs on electric vehicles imported from the PRC, including potential responses from Beijing, the fissures among the EU coalition, the reality on the ground in and around Europe, and the war in Ukraine looming over the decisions from EU policymakers. From there: An attack on four U.S. teachers in Jilin, the reactions among commentators in the U.S., and life for Americans living in the PRC. At the end: Xi Jinping asks entrepreneurs where all of China's billion-dollar startups have gone, questions about how Apple's AI plans might work in China, and an extended discussion of corruption among the party and the PLA, the baseline opacity of investigations, and a few memorable cases from the past. 

Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
