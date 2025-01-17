Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
5

Sharp China: Whither TikTok?

A recording of a Sharp China live video about what may be next for TikTok in the US
Bill Bishop
and
Andrew Sharp
Jan 17, 2025
2
5
Share
Transcript

Thanks everyone who tuned into today’s live video with

Andrew Sharp
to discuss the SCOTUS decision about TikTok and what may be next for the app in the US. We are still in beta please so excuse the chatter for the first 40 seconds or so.

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this podcast

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Andrew Sharp
Writes Andrew Sharp Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Sharp China: TikTok and Musk and Xiaohongshu; Xi’s Speech To Top Leaders; New PLA Capabilities for Taiwan; Proposed AI Controls and…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China Bonus Episode: TikTok Gets a Hearing at the Supreme Court
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: CEWC and Bleak Economic Data; PLA Exercises Around Taiwan; New Reporting on Chip Controls; Trump’s Standing Invitation to Xi
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: ‘Moderately Loose’ and Cautiously Stimulating; Nvidia Under Investigation; Broadening Export Bans; A TikTok Verdict and a Trump…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Final Updates to the Biden Chip Controls; Peak Tough on China?; PLA and CEWC Speculation; More Trump Questions than Answers in…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: The Final Biden-Xi Meeting; PRC Messaging to the World; Mass Attacks and the Party Response; Trump Transition Updates
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Stabilization Measures and Export Questions; Taiwan Considers US Arms Purchase; TSMC Halts Advanced Chip Sales to China; Trump…
  Bill Bishop