The Balloon Frenzy Floats Along; Anti-US Propaganda; Xi and the Hardening of the CPC System; ChatGPT in China

 
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
On today's show Bill and Andrew begin with the continuing reactions to the balloon controversy, including rumors of a Blinken-Wang Yi meeting in Munich, last weekend’s new foreign object sightings, China’s story of a flying object outside Qingdao, and reports that U.S. officials believe that the initial balloon did, in fact, fly off course. Then: Surveying the anti-American propaganda circulating among state media this week, the CCP’s new favorite journalist, and the efficacy of China's propaganda efforts worldwide. From there: A word about history books, the present-day plight of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and a listener asks for a roadmap of what a (highly unlikely) regime change might look like if Xi or the CCP are ever to be unseated. At the end: What does a chatbot look like in the PRC of the future, and what kind of impact has ChatGPT had in China for the past few months? 

To email the show: email@sharpchina.fm We love feedback and questions for future episodes.

