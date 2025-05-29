Sharp China: Made in China 2025 and What Comes Next; EV Price Wars; The EU and Its China Dilemmas; Xi and His Rivals

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reports that next year's five-year plan will double down on the Made in China 2025 strategy. Topics include: The legacy and successes of Made in China 2025, ferocious domestic competition in industries like electric vehicles, and an aspect of self-reliance that continues to elude modern leadership. From there: A report that the EU is ready to work with the US on China policies of its own, why the EU and PRC have struggled to form an alliance, and why the detente between the US and China is looking increasingly fragile. At the end: The MSS warns of espionage, Czechia accuses the MSS of hacking its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and an emailer has questions about Xi and his political rivals.