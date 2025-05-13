Sinocism

Sharp China: A 90-Day Pause, Big Tariff Reductions and What De-Escalation Might Mean for the U.S. and China
Bill Bishop
May 13, 2025
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill gather on short notice with reactions to Monday's news of a deal between the U.S. and China to significantly reduce tariffs for ninety days, while establishing a formal dialogue mechanism to discuss trade and economic issues. Topics include: Why a pause made sense for both sides, Trump's reference to the PRC and its "non-monetary barriers," the wins and opportunities that the PRC may see after the past several days, and the risks to the U.S. side as the rest of the world processes the past six weeks of policy choices.

